Somalia: Al-Shabaab Spent U.S.$100,000 Per Explosion in Mogadishu, Villa Somalia

The government is now questioning who funds Al-Shabaab attacks.

He raised the alarm that the money spent in 2 weeks, the terror group had conducted 14 attacks in Mogadishu mostly using cars which they blew up.

Questions are now emerging as to where and who has the financial muscle and the what interest he has in killing innocent people in the capital.

Villa Somalia communication director Abdinur Mohamed Ahmed in a post on his Facebook page said that Shabab spent A lot of Money on the Bombings that occurs in Somalia, especially Mogadishu,

"For example, when you add the cost value of one vehicle and The cost of the bombing devices of which some are imported from outside the country, These sums up from $80k to $100k." He added

Where does Al shabaab Get these lots of money which is used to kill innocent Somali lives?

It is an issue which needs extensive research, whoever is found to directly or indirectly aides will be brought to justice in a severe way.

Shabab not the only ones. Countries and both Somali individual and Foreigners are among the participants.

they have to be dealt with accordingly.