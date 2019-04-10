9 April 2019

Eritrea: Seminar On Improving Livelihoods of War Disabled Veterans

Mendefera — The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) organized seminar on 4 and 5 April in Dekemhare aimed at augmenting the role of the public in support of war disabled veterans.

At the seminar report was presented on the achievement registered and challenges encountered in the past 25 years since the establishment of the association.

The head of the Rehabilitation Program of the association, Mr. Andemariam Gebrekrstos said that the Government has disbursed over 189 Million Nakfa in support of war disabled veterans. The association has also received about 89 million Nakfa in contribution from the public inside the country and from branch associations in the Diaspora, Mr. Andemariam added.

Mr. Tesfaldet Mengistu, head of the association in the Southern region, on his part said that the association has provided over 37 million Nakfa loan to members to enable them engaged in income generating schemes and many of them have become successful.

Participants of the meeting commending the support the association is making to improve the livelihoods of members expressed readiness to reinforce contribution.

