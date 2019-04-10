South Africa: ANC Feels Vindicated After IEC Dismisses 29 Objections Against Its Candidates

The ANC feels vindicated after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) dismissed 29 objections against its candidates who were nominated to represent it in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

Acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete said the party welcomed the IEC's decision and added that it had confidence in the integrity and credibility of its list process and internal democratic processes.

"We hope that the IEC decision will put to rest the vilification campaign that has been unfairly waged against some of the candidates. We call on all South Africans to respect this outcome and to defend the rights of every qualifying South African to participate in the electoral process."

The IEC dismissed all but one of the 52 objections lodged against political party lists ahead of the May 8 general elections, it announced on Tuesday. The only objection upheld was one against former PAC president Alton Mphethi.

The ANC's integrity committee chairperson, George Mashamba, told News24 it had concluded the review of its nominated candidates.

However, it was unclear whether any controversial names would be removed from the lists.

The ANC has been heavily criticised over the lists - even by those within its own ranks.

Party stalwarts called upon those implicated in allegations of corruption and other forms of wrongdoing to step aside.

The controversial candidates on the lists include Malusi Gigaba (former Minister of Home Affairs), Nomvula Mokonyane (Minister of Environmental Affairs) and Mosebenzi Zwane (former Minister of Mineral Resources). They have been implicated in allegations of state capture linked to the Gupta family or facilities management company Bosasa (now African Global Operations).

In the past week, the ANC's senior leaders have insisted that the committee of elders have a final say on who will be urged to step down following its review process. However, Mashamba disputed this and said the integrity committee had limited terms of reference.

Source: News24