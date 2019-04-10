Sudan: Boy Killed in Protest in North Kordofan, Others Wounded

El Obeid — A secondary school student was killed in Sunday's protests in the capital of North Kordofan, sparking a protest march in anger. At least one person, a basic school pupil, was wounded.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that demonstrations broke out on Sunday evening in El Galaa, Amir, and Arbaa districts, calling for the overthrowing of President Omar Al Bashir and his regime from power. Security forces confronted the protesters with live bullets and tear gas, which led to the death of secondary school student Ahmed Seifeldin.

Two persons sustained injuries, including seven-year-old basic school pupil Shahad Abdallah.

Following the death of Ahmed, demonstrations broke out on Monday morning and people rallied before the Sudanese army's general command in El Obeid, condemning the assassination of the boy and demanding punishment for the crime.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that a protest march was launched from the Dalil tombs after the body of Ahmed Seifeldin was buried. People joined the march from the market and various districts and rallied before the General Command in El Obeid.

Blue Nile protest

A mass demonstration took place in Ed Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state, on Monday, calling for president Al Bashir and his regime to be removed from power immediately without any condition or restriction.

Witnesses speaking to this station said the security forces intervened using tear gas, machetes and plastic wires to hit and disperse the demonstration. They arrested five people, including two young women and an elderly man.

On Monday, the residents of Wad Madani in El Gezira state also took part in a mass demonstration, moving from the city market amid chants of resistance to the regime.

The preceding day, demonstrations calling for the fall of the incumbent president and his regime took place throughout Sudan, in solidarity with the mass of people who have been holding a sit-in outside the Sudan Armed Fources (SAF) headquarters in capital Khartoum.