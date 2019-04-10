Sudan: Darfur - Man Killed in Tawila, Boy Dies From Burns in ED Daein

Tawila / ED Daein / Zalingei — Gunmen shot dead a displaced man in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Friday. A boy has died from the burns he sustained during a fire in a camp in East Darfur.

In Tawila locality, Yahya Dago was collecting firewood north of Dali camp for displaced people on Friday. One of his relatives told Radio Dabanga that a group of unknown gunmen, which he believed to be herders, opened fire on Dago and killed him instantly.

Fire

On Monday, 13-year-old Mohamed Babikir died from the burns he sustained when a fire broke out at the Meturt camp for displaced people, north of the railway in Ed Daein in East Darfur.

The fire also destroyed dozens of houses and large amounts of groundnuts and millet worth millions of Sudanese Pounds.

Last week a fire broke out in Zamzam camp, south of El Fasher in North Darfur, torching fourteen barns filled with building materials including firewood, cane, bamboo, straw and livestock feed. The losses have been estimated to amount to 17 million Pounds.