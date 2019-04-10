Ghana: Govt, Cuba to Forge Strong Partnership - President Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said prospects for scaling-up economic relations between Ghana and Cuba are considerable and is calling for the two countries to continually search for ways to co-operate.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the two nations can forge a new, strong partnership for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.

The President made the call on Thursday, April 4, 2019, when he held bilateral discussions with the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, as part of his official visit to that country.

At the diplomatic level, Ghana and Cuba have maintained relations since 1959. Indeed, Ghana was the first African country to establish diplomatic relations with the Government of the Cuban Revolution. Since then, officials of the two countries have exchanged high-level visits.

Ghana, President Akufo-Addo stated, is grateful to Cuba, through the Cuban Medical Brigade of some two hundred and twenty-seven (227) medical doctors, for the medically-related services they are providing the people of Ghana.

"Six hundred Ghanaian students have been given scholarships by the Cuban government since the year 2000, with some 3,000 Ghanaians benefitting from this arrangement in previous years. I am glad to note that, during this visit, new arrangements have been concluded to cover 200 more Ghanaian students to study medicine here," he said.

The President continued, "The co-operation between our two countries is being extended to the eradication of malaria, and soon, through a joint venture agreement with Labiofam S.A., a bio-larvicide factory will be established in Savelugu, in the Northern Region of Ghana."

An agreement, he added, is also being reached for the sale of Ghana's cocoa liquor to the Stella S.A. chocolate factory in Cuba, stressing that "we want to examine the possibility of Stella S.A. establishing a manufacturing facility in Ghana."

