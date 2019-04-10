10 April 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bench Warrant Against Me Mere Academic Exercise - Nnamdi Kanu

Photo: Katrin Gänsler/Deutsche Welle
Nnamdi Kanu.
By Vincent Ujumadu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has described the bench warrant against him as merely an academic exercise.

In a broadcast monitored in Awka, Kanu said the international and diplomatic community would surely ignore the bench warrant, arguing that the diplomatic community had voiced its disapproval of what was happening to IPOB in Nigeria.

He said that he remained eternally grateful to his sureties for standing by him all through his travails, trials and tribulations, adding that it smacked off judicial persecution for Justice Binta Nyako handling his case to claim that his sureties had withdrawn their surety.

Kanu said: "Justice Binta Nyako's bench warrant against me makes the judiciary complicit in the persecution of innocent people and IPOB since mid-2015."

Nigeria

