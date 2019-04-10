Liberia/Gambia: Gambian Coach Manneh Sets Another Record in Liberia

Monrovia-based Gambian coach Tapha Manneh will go down in Liberia's football history a revered personality after setting a new record there over the weekend.

The erstwhile Gamtel FC coach who won the telecom giants the Gambian FA Cup a quadruple time was back at it again last Sunday leading champions Liscr Football Club to a new high.

Manneh oversaw Liscr's 9-0 win in a Liberian top flight match becoming the first gaffer in the West African country's history to pull off such a feat.

Two players scored four each as goalkeeper Tommy Songo of Liscr kept three clean-sheets in six games.

Tapha first announced himself in Monrovia when he led Liscr to the league and FA titles in his first season unbeaten which later culminated into a Caf Champions League appearance.

Liscr are second in the standings on fifteen points in seven games, a point behind table-toppers Watanga FC.