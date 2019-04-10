9 April 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Judoka Njie Secures 9th Place in Turkey Tourney

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian Judoka Alex Faye Njie has gotten booted out of the 2019 Judo Grand Prix after finishing 9th, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Staged in Turkey, Antalya, the Grand Prix is one of top ten tournaments the Judo international body organises each year and Faye came 9th best in a championship competed for by fifty fighters in an elimination process.

Born in Finland but representing Gambia internationally, Faye in the run-up to his loss humbled Montenegro champion Gardasevic Nikola before biting the dust to Orujof Rustam of Azerbaijan in the 76kg category.

Alex has his sights on qualifying for the next Olympics.

