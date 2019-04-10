9 April 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Former NIA Agent Detained At Kairaba Police Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

Lamin Senghore, a former agent of the National Intelligence Agency who testified before the Truth Commission on Monday, is currently under detention at Kairaba Police station.

Senghore who is incarcerated in a cell, is yet to be charged with any offence, the Foroyaa has learnt.

The arrest of the former private soldier who served the Gambia Armed Forces before enlisting in the Gambia National Intelligence Agency, came on the heels of his testimony at the Gambia Truth Commission which attracted criticisms from Commission Counsel, Essa Faal.

He was arrested by the Police after he was discharged by the Commission and he left for his home.

According to a source, he was phoned and asked to answer at Kairaba Police Station, and upon his arrival there, he was placed under detention. He is allowed family visit at the station.

Police Spokespers, ASP Lamin Njie, is said to be in Turkey and could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Gambia

TRRC - Witness Explains How Sanna Sabally Rescued Him From Singhtey's Wrath

Ex-Corporal Alagie Kebbeh, has told the TRRC that Captain Sanna Sabally saved him when Captain Edward Singhatey… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.