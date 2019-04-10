Gambia: In the NIA 9 Case - Defence Counsels Take South African Forensic Pathologist to Task

Defence Lawyers in the ongoing criminal trial involving former Intelligence Chiefs of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) now State Intelligence Services (SIS), took the South African forensic pathologist to task.

Segaran Ranslu Naidoo, the thirty-fourth Prosecution Witness (PW 34), yesterday told the Court that they used bones alleged to be part of remains of the late Ebrima Solo Sandeng, videos and narrations from Nogoi Njie, to conduct the scientific test and came up with the report presented to in Court.

"I am putting it to you that the report that you have prepared is not 100% correct," said Defence Lawyer S. Fatty.

PW 34 insisted saying that to the best of their findings, the report is correct.

"Can you use injuries from another person to determine the cause of death of another?" asked Defence Lawyer S. Fatty.

The South African Forensic Pathologist in his response said it is not applied in all cases, but that Nogoi Njie was a witness; that the report was not based on assumption.

The witness said when a person's bone is injured, it takes about seven to eight months before it gets cured.

Prosecution Witness 33 (PW 33) Continues Testimony Under Cross-examination:

Chief Superintendent Bakeba Suso, who is the 33rd Prosecution Witness (PW 33) during cross-examination in the ongoing trial involving former Intelligence Chiefs, has said the people whose voices were recorded in the External Hard Drive which was admitted as part of his evidence as exhibit T2, includes Tamba Masireh, Babucarr Sallah, Lamin Darboe, Lamin Lang Sanyang, Haruna Suso, and James Gomes among others. PW 33 said this before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court on Monday April 8th 2019. PW 33 said James Gomez was the officer in charge of physical security at the then NIA; that the recordings were done using an analogue recorder and the recordings were then transferred to the external hard drive for safety. He said when they were transferring the recordings, they were not tampered with.

PW 33 told the Court that he can remember that Lamin Lang Sanyang who was the medic, was recorded in the month of February 2017, but he cannot recall the actual date; that he was present when Lamin Lang Sanyang was interviewed and recorded.

Chief Superintending Suso told the Court that there was an introduction prior to the interview and the persons interviewed were asked to follow some instructions and Lamain Lang Sanyang was informed that he was on record.

The witness said he listened to all the recordings and was the one who did the recordings during the interview.

"I am putting it to you that you are not speaking the truth," said Lawyer S. Fatty. PW 33 remarked that what he is saying to the Court was that he was the only one who did the recordings; that he was never substituted; that there are thirteen episodes in the external hard drive.

At this juncture, the matter was adjourned to today April 9th 2019 at 1 pm, for continuation of hearing.