9 April 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: PSV Facing BJL in Attempt At Escaping Bottom-Place

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

PSV Wellingara have found themselves being regarded as the Whipping Boys of the division.

It comes on the heels of a shocking run of seventeen games without a single win - a curse broken only recently.

Their rare win over Marimoo, it's being hoped, would be beginning of an end to a hoodoo that has long dogged the side.

That slender win should engineer a dramatic turn of fortunes as PSV target extending their new winning streak today against Banjul United whom they slug it out with at the Independence Stadium.

Expectedly, PSV also have the highest number of losses - a combined eight - with a somewhat impressive scoring rate of nine goals while conceding twenty-six which explains a need-to-be-sorted kamikaze defending.

Elsewhere in previous fixtures, Marimoo and Brikama United slugged out a one-all stalemate at the Independence Stadium, the same score Gamtel and Fortune grinded out.

Gambia

TRRC - Witness Explains How Sanna Sabally Rescued Him From Singhtey's Wrath

Ex-Corporal Alagie Kebbeh, has told the TRRC that Captain Sanna Sabally saved him when Captain Edward Singhatey… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.