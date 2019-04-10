9 April 2019

Zimbabwe: Minister Scraps Zimdef Protocol Budget

By Patrick Chitumba

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Minister, Professor Amon Murwira has ordered the scrapping of a $250 000 annual "protocol" budget provided for the minister by the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef), as he moves to stamp out corruption at the fund.

He told a public consultation meeting on the amendment of the Manpower Planning and Development Act (Chapter 28:02) at Gweru Polytechnic College on Monday that the budget was being abused and in some instances had been used to purchase bicycles for the minister's constituency.

"We intend to reform the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund to align it with good corporate governance practice by putting in place a board to be appointed by the minister responsible for the administration of the Act," he said.

