Tanzania: JPM Censures Bureacracy, Fraud

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday issued a stern warning to District Executive Directors (DEDs) across the country, ordering them to properly use development funds to the intended goals.

Dr Magufuli issued the warning at the official launch of Madaba Health Centre whose construction cost 665m/-. The 445m/- out of the amount was spent on erecting the buildings and the remaining 220m/- for purchase of medical equipment and supplies.

"There were some cases during the past where funds disbursed by the central government to local government authorities for development projects, including the health sector were swindled, impeding efforts to improve the socio welfare of the people," he pointed, matterof- factly.

Speaking later at the launching of the tea blending factory in Njombe, Dr Magufuli accused some government institutions and officials of frustrating potential foreign investors through red tape and eventually driving them to neighbouring countries.

"I know there are some officials who have been irritating investors through cumbersome bureaucracy... this should end. Investors who feel to have been frustrated should report to my office for remedy," he instructed.

Dr Magufuli expressed optimism that the tea blending plant, apart from value addition, will enable tea farmers in Njombe and neighbouring areas to reap attractive prices for the cash crop and at the same time create jobs for Tanzanians.

The president further challenged tea growers in the Southern Highlands region to cater for the demand of the new Kabambe Tea Factory. During the tour of the facility, he was informed that it produces at only 30 per cent of its capacity due to shortage of raw materials.

In another development, Dr Magufuli said the government has secured a foreign company for installation of technology for imprinting electronic tax stamps to replace the paper tax stamps.

President Magufuli accused some dishonest employees at the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) of printing 10bn/- ghost paper tax stamps, which they sold to liquor manufacturing factories in the country.

"The new electronic tax stamps will enable the government to track on real time the volume of all alcoholic drinks produced by various plants to determine the requisite payable taxes," he explained.

According to experts, electronic tax stamps are usually implemented through installation of specially designed machine at the end of the production line.

The machine will do the stamping of beer or wine bottles or cigarette packs and automatically submit the count in real time through the internet to TRA.

Speaking in Madaba, Dr Magufuli was irked that contrary to beliefs that the central government has not been disbursing adequate funds to local councils for development projects, the monies were being misused by officials in local authorities.

Earlier, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, explained that the budget allocated for medical supplies to Ruvuma through the Medical Stores Department (MSD) has increased from 845m /- to 3bn/- per annum.