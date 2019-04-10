Somalia: UK Ambassador Presents His Credentials to Somali President

British Ambassador Somalia Mr. Ben Fender, presented his credentials to President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H. E President Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo. Ben arrived in Mogadishu on 14th February 2019, taking over from his predecessor Ambassador David Concar, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Mr Ben joined the FCO in 1996 and has worked on several countries afflicted by conflict, most recently as Her Majesty's Chargé and Deputy Head of Tehran mission.

Following the ceremony, Mr. Fender said: "I am delighted by the warm welcome I have received from the president and Somali people. Somalia has made great political, economic and security progress in recent years and the United Kingdom has been instrumental in helping to bring peace and security back to Somalia"

"I look forward to deepening the strong relationship between our two countries and working closely to addressing our common priorities including, security improvement and development in the country".

President Farmajo thanked the UK for its continuing leadership on Somalia and hoped to build on the bilateral relationship between the two countries.