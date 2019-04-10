Liberia: Nigerian Pastor Gets 10 Years Imprisonment - for Rape and Human Trafficking

A Nigerian Prelate, Pastor Revival Womo Sam, has been sentenced to ten years maximum prison at the Monrovia Central Prison, for trafficking in persons for rapping a Liberian female minor.

The Nigerian clergyman was also found guilty for trafficking to Nigeria the female minor, according to the verdict of a fifteen member trial jurors, rendered after a lengthy legal battle between the prosecution and defense counsels of the pastor.

Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie announced the guilty verdict on Monday, April 1, 2019, adding that the facts and circumstances in the case and the laws controlling it, and considering the unanimous guilty verdict of the trial jury which affirmed and confirmed that defendant Revival Sam was guilty of human trafficking.

According to court records in our possession, Prophet Revival Womo Sam intentionally and deliberately changed the name of his victim, a 14 - year old girl, whom he took to Nigeria where she gave birth to a boy.

Prophet Sam, who is the owner of Prayer and Counseling Meetings, got in contact with his victim when the victim's parents narrated to him that the girl was in the constant habit of having bad dreams at night. Sam told the girl's parents that the girl should stay with him, so that he could engage her in prayers.

But later when the girl was fourteen years old, on February 14, 2016, he had sexual intercourse with the minor and she got pregnant. He tested the girl for pregnancy twice in Liberia but the result was negative. It was later on that he took his victim to Nigeria where the pregnancy was confirmed.

The girl's family got enraged by prophet Revival Womo Sam's criminal endeavor and pursued him in Nigeria where they eventually encouraged him to allow the girl to come back to Liberia.

It was upon the girl returns that Pastor Revival returned to Liberia, where he was arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP) on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's family.

Prophet Sam was arraigned in court on the charges of Trafficking in Person, Kidnapping and Statutory rape, but Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie referred the aspect of Statutory rape to criminal court "E", which has legal jurisdiction over rape matters, while the charge of kidnapping was scrapped by Judge Willie.

Meanwhile, Judge Willie has said prophet Sam will spend two of the ten years jail term outside, doing community services due to his demeanor.