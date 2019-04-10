Liberia: 'Show Love' Campaigners Call for Political Ceasefire

The Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LPC) in collaboration with media institutions has launched another gigantic peace initiate code name 'Show Love' with a called for politicians and other state actors to cease fire on harsh rhetoric and discourage the actions of proxy or hired agitators and instigators.

The 'Show Love' campaign which will run throughout this month of April is a component of a long running program organized by the LCP known as the Liberia Patriotic Initiative aimed at advocating for the return of moral virtues, morality, good citizenship, value system, discipline, cordiality and positive behaviors posture to the country especially among the youth.

Serving as keynote speaker at the occasion, the Executive Director of the Infinitive Corporation (Power FM/TV) Aaron Kollie observed that there is too must distrust and mistrust in the society thus reducing the country's value system to its lowest ebb. "There is a need for national redemption and recovery and a push to change our current narrative that has become too polarized." He intimated.

The veteran Liberian broadcaster asserted that: "Our nation's political discourse has become so toxic, chaotic, acrimonious, rambling and incendiary, resembling an all time political campaign season that must summon our collective resolve, to immediately ceasefire and proffer a way forward."

According to him, the strength of the nation lies in the diversity of Liberians and as such our diversity must propel us to be tolerant, and not hateful of each other being mindful that we are all stakeholders in the wellbeing in Liberia for socio, economic and political growth.

He indicated that advances in technology that are supposed to elevate that society, are seemingly being negatively exploited by a segment of the society, thus lowering our national pride, dignity and morality. "Hate speech and conduct that do not appeal to the prurient interest, threatening our collective security, should be discouraged and discounted" he added.

Mr. Kollie stressed that even the airwaves, are the public property and should not be willfully abused as moral and moderate voices of our society must speak up directly to the power that be and to the whole nation to advert any potential or foreseeable national calamity.

Speaker earlier, the convener of the event, the Executive Director of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LPC) Amb. Juli Endee narrated that after conducted a survey throughout the country, it was realized that the country is being thrown apart by awful behavior and attitude being exhibited by people mainly youth in the society. She disclosed that the survey revealed that the moral fabric of the nation has seriously broken down with disrespect for authorities and the elderly on the rampage while violence in its various forms has permeated the society.

She noted that these including ingratitude, disrespect, animosity, celebration of people death and defaming people character are early warning signals that should be tackled in order to redeem the morality of the nation.

Several prominent Liberians who also spoke at the program include River Gee Senator, Commany Wesseh; the President of the National Bar Association of Liberia, Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe; Liberty Party Stalwart Darius Dallon; Chief Cyril Allen; Rev. J. Emmanuel Bowier among others.