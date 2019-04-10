Liberia: Senate Secretary Faces Twin Protest At Capitol ... As Landlord, Workers Seek Intervention

A group of workers from the MHM - EKO - Liberia Inc. a rock crushing company located in Margibi County and the land lady of the area occupied by the company on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 staged a major peaceful demonstration at the Capitol Building grounds calling on Senator Oscar Cooper of Margibi to intervene in the matter.

Speaking to reporters on the grounds of the Capitol Building, the land lady of the 50 acres being operated on by the MHM - EKO - Liberia Inc., Mrs. Gartee G. Lorwoe said since 2013 when her late husband Mr. James Lorwoe was alive, the current Secretary at the Senate Mr. Nanbolor Singbeh, serving as liaison for the company paid $US 5000 to him as initial payment. Since 2013, Mr. Singbeh has not paid any other money to the family.

According to the letter of complaint submitted to Senator Oscar Cooper, Mrs. Lorwoe alleged that the Mr. Singbeh acting as liaison between the family and the Corporation told the family that the management of the Corporation agreed to pay the amount of $USD5000 annually to the late James D. Lorwoe but that since his death, Singbeh and the Corporation have reneged to implement the lease agreement.

Meanwhile, workers of MHM - EKO - Liberia Inc. have simultaneously staged another peaceful demonstration at the Capitol Building in what they termed as fifteen months salary arrears owed them by the Secretary of the Senate, J. Nanbolor F. Singbeh.

The spokesperson of the workers union, Mr. Francis G. Kerkulah alleged that the Company executed unfair labor practices against them while they were working with the Company. He furthered stated that the General Manager of the Company told them that the Company was shutting down for administrative reason and that the workers should sit home and would be paid part-payment of their salary every month.

Mr. Kerkulah revealed that since then the Company has not paid their salary, something he said is posing serious economic hardship on them and their families. They too, called on Margibi Senator Oscar Cooper to help them settle the matter.

The twin protestors said they could not go to court because of the lack of money to pursue their case, but rather decided to peacefully assemble at the Capitol Building to draw the attention of the Senate in whom they have unimpeachable confidence. Meanwhile, all attempts made by this medium to ascertain the side of the Secretary of the Senate proved futile as he resisted calls on this matter.