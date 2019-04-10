Liberia: The Successful Completion of MOE Mock Exam Nation-Wide

Liberia-Monrovia, Following the conclusion of the WASSCE Tutorial Classes which began last year November, the Ministry of Education on Friday March 29, 2019, administered a WASSCE Mock Test across the 15 counties of Liberia. The Mock Examinations comprised of two subjects only: Mathematics and Language arts and was administered to approximately 40,000 twelfth graders at 142 centers covering 641 schools. The Mock Exam as was the Tutorial classes was offered at no cost to students and parents alike. This exercise is meant to measure the learning gains from the Saturday Tutorial sessions, inform the Ministry of Education on relevant next steps and solutions to future challenges and also to equip the 12th graders in preparation for the upcoming official West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on April 25, 2019.

Notably, there were immediate impacts of the exercise as students had the opportunity to perform a real-time demo of exam to come. There were instances that some students could not understand the instructions to the test but with the help of Ministry staff, monitors, supervisors and proctors, they acquired the skills which are expected to guide them through the official exam on April 25, 2019.

Additionally, the Ministry is calling on all parents and guardians as well as education stakeholders to develop creative ways to motivate the students leading into the exams.