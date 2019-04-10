Liberia: 10 Ghanaians Charged With Theft, Economic Sabotage

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice has arrested ten Ghanaians for illegally operating dredge machines in Liberia thus depriving the Liberian Government it just revenue, according to Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Criminal Court "A".

The government according to the court, contended that during the period of March, 2019, in the area of Manjoe Town, Todee District in Montserrado County, the Ghanaians without color of legal right whatsoever, purposely and intentionally engaged themselves in illegal mining using dredge machines and other equipment with the intent to deprive the Government of Liberia of its desire revenues and in the same vein sabotaged the economy of Liberia.

The act of the defendants, the government said is unlawful, wicked; criminal and willful and is in violation of section 15.51 and15.80 of the Reversed Code of the Republic of Liberia.

The defendants, who were arraigned before Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of criminal court "A", were released by the judge due to improper legal handling of the matter, but the ten men were rearrested by the government pending court trial.

The ten Ghanaians who are allegedly involved in the illegal mining as stated by government are: Ekiehdzi Sampson, Peter Manjoe, Judah Gadeto, Abraham Johnson, and Jeffery Azialfu. Others include Julius Dzrasah, Freeman Kpodo, Thomas Dogle, Emmanuel Atineku and Joshua Adaglyna.