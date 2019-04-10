Liberia: Pres. Weah's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity Remains On Course

Indeed the saying goes that it is sometimes very easy to sit on the fence and criticize than doing anything to correct what is being criticized if given the chance. In fact sometimes if given the chance they do the worse in terms of performance.

This is quite true of some of the criticisms against His Excellency President George Manneh Weah and his CDC administration, an administration that is working around the clock day and night to bring development and prosperity to Liberia while giving blind eyes and deaf ears to remarks and comments of critics in the print and electronic media.

Surely barely 3 months into its second year of 6-year mandate efforts of government to implement the 5-year "Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) is gradually bearing significant fruits and is being impacted on the lives of Liberians. All over the country President Weah's vision for a prosperous, developed and law-abiding Liberia is taking shape as the land marks of the PAPD projects are becoming visible everywhere in the country.

In recent times after the inauguration of the Doe community asphalt Road, several ongoing paved road construction works undertaken by this administration are in their advanced stages, such as the St. Francis community Road on the Somalia Drive, the Rehab community Road, the Chucky Taylor Road, while works on others such as the phase-2 of Somalia Drive highway, the coastal roads will be in its final stages by the dry season of next year.

President Weah appears set to bring set to bring development and prosperity to the reach of as many Liberians as possible once the resources can permit the translation of visions into reality. The 14th Military Hospital on the Kesselly Boulevard is in its advanced stages while preliminary feasibility studies on the Battery factory to Crown Hill, Central Monrovia Road is going on.

He can also be often spotted taking time off his busy schedule, to visit development projects undertaken by his government to boost the morale of contractors as well as workers, to ensure quality and speedy work delivery and implementation.

In a similar vein the President is wasting no time to ensure the implementation of the construction of the New Ministerial Complex, the two overhead bridges expected to be funded by Chinese government aid at the SKD Boulevard and the Kesselly Boulevard, to get updates on efforts to revive Liberia's agriculture sector undertaken by the Liberia Agricultural Commodities and Regulatory Authority (LACRA), the newly organized entity that has the mandate to ensure food self- sufficiency and the empowerment of Liberian farmers.

This is why it is often argued that President Weah's overseas trips are paying more dividends in government's efforts to salvage the economy than the harm imagined by critics. After a USD$20 Million grant from the the Kuwaiti Government towards government's roads connectivity programs, and ECOWAS dishing out the first of US$100 Million to kick-start the construction of the coastal highways that has started from Cestos city in Rivecess county, to Sasstown Grand Kru county and then to Grennville in sinoe county in a 3-year time frame, it now the Paynesville Gorbachov market.

The President has recently broken grounds for the construction of a US$3.8 Million market structure at the Omega community in the Paynesville area.

In a related development a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has arrived in the country to make a follow up on their promise to fund the construction of a 100-bed clinic that is expected to be constructed in Gbarpolu county, one of Liberia's newly created counties, with the Liberia Agency for community Empowerment (LACE) serving as contractors and implementers of the project.

This is why we submit that remarks coming from detractors that there have been no foreign investments into Liberia's development since the CDC administration came to power as untrue and lacks evidence. What about the Hummingbird Mining Company which has signed an over US$250 Million investment mining agreement, for the mining of gold and other minerals in the Southeastern region, especially Rivergee county? What about the one billion U.S dollar loan agreement signed with the World Bank, to be given in 2 installments towards the roads connectivity project, among others?