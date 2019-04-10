Liberia: Two Nigerians Boosted in Bong

Bong County — The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency Bong County Detachment have arrested two Nigerian National, Henry Cheigwu age 41 and Christian Onhuwu age 20 with 50.9 grams of Raw Heroin and 116.7 of Heroin mixed materials in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The street value of the Raw Heroin is placed at 3,664,800 Liberian Dollars while the Heroin mixed material value is placed at 6,534,720 Liberian Dollars.

Speaking to Journalists following the arrest of Christian and Henry in Gbarnga on Monday April 8, 2019, the LDEA Bong County Detachment Commander, Alex Toweh narrated that the arrest of the two alleged drugs traffickers were made at the Gbarnga Barwolor Quarter and at their phone shop on the Gbarnga Broad Street on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Commander Toweh said the two suspects were arrested through the efforts of his Chief of Operations and other agents of the LDEA in the county.

The Bong County Drug Enforcement Agency detachment commander further revealed that the two suspects have been forwarded to LDEA Headquarters in Monrovia to for further investigation.

According to reports, the two suspects will be investigated in 48 hours and subsequently forwarded to Court for prosecution.

Moreover, Mr. Toweh said the two Nigerians were also arrested with three different types of passport baring names of the various countries and a voter registration card in the county.

He at the same time used the medium to appeal to citizens of Bong County to provide information in order to have a Drugs free society.

According to reliable source suspect Henry and Christian both residents of the Barwolor Quarter area in Gbarnga have been engaged in the sale of drugs for several years in the County under the pretends of selling Cell Phones.

For their part, the two alleged suspects refused to speak to the press on grounds that they were disenchanted over their arrests by the LDEA in the county.