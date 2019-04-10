Liberia: Friday Is National Fast & Prayer Day

President George Manneh Weah has by Proclamation declared Friday, April 12, 2019 as a "Fast and Prayer Day" and is to be observed throughout Liberia as a National Holiday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, 9 April, the Second Friday in April of each year is observed in Liberia as a "Fast and Prayer Day"

The Ministry says the Day is set aside as a Day of Supplication, Prayer, Fasting and Meditation in order that the blessings of the Almighty God may rest upon the high and noble duty which He has laid upon Liberia, to the end that its efforts as a nation, may be crowned with great achievements to the common cause of the State and its common humanity.

The Proclamation is in consonance with the Act of The National Legislature, which was passed into law in 1883 declaring the Second Friday in April of each year as a National Fast and Prayer Day for the prosperity of Liberia and in grateful appreciation of God's deliverance of the nation from external aggression.

The Proclamation Further calls on all Prelates, Priests, Elders, Deacons, Evangelists, Imams as well as citizens and foreign residents of Liberia regardless of religious creed, to gather with one accord, in their respective places of worship within the territorial confines of Liberia in simple and non-costly apparel to Fast, Pray and to Intercede for the country commencing at 8 O'clock ante meridian.

The Proclamation also orders all Public Offices, Business Houses and market places closed during the observance, while citizens and foreign residents will cease from their usual daily occupations in further recognition of God's love and guidance for the nation, Liberia.

The release states that "there have been unusual and extraordinary outbreaks of natural phenomena and man provoked national crises that have caused much harm, devastation and destruction in many parts of the world and in our nation, respectively from which, by the Grace of God, we, the survivors have been spared".

It further indicates that there are still large numbers of "our Kith and Kin living in uncertain conditions in the diaspora, and the need for remembrance in prayer of those who have made the supreme sacrifice remains unfulfilled.

The Proclamation maintains that the people of Liberia have always submitted themselves, in humble contrition to the Almighty God for guidance and protection as well as for peace in their national life and affairs.-Press release