River Gee County Sen. Comany B. Wesseh is due to face investigation before the Senate Judiciary Committee for allegedly accusing Senators of being a group of lawless people.

Sen. Wesseh, one of the minority Senators that signed up to vote against the impeachment of former Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh, reportedly described the Liberian Senate as a "lawless" body during the Senate's first sitting after Ja'neh's impeachment.

Sen. Wesseh appeared to have been upset by a decision by presiding officer, Maryland County Sen. Dan Morais conduct session without obtaining a quorum.

As he walked out of the Senate Chambers, Sen. Wesseh reminded the Senators that their action to hold session in the absence of a quorum violated the Senate's rules.

But he argued that it wasn't strange since the Senators had already violated the Liberian Constitution, apparently referring to Ja'neh's removal from the Supreme Court Bench as a result of Senators' votes validating the decision taken earlier by members of the House of Representatives.

"I cannot sit here while the Senate's Standing Rule 7 is violated," Sen. Wesseh says.

He laments that there is no quorum but the presiding insists on conducting session.

"This is a situation of lawlessness and this lawlessness must stop. It is not good for our country," he continues.In the wake of what unfolded on Capitol Hill, River Cess County Sen. Dallas Gueh wrote the Senate Plenary to investigate Sen. Wesseh's remark against against Senators.

In his communication to Plenary Tuesday, 9 April, Sen. Gueh says the accusation by his colleague that the Senate is lawless as well as other alleged denigrating remarks made by the accused were aimed at bringing the Liberian Senate to public disrepute and to buy public sentiment.

According to Sen. Gueh, these statements by Sen. Wesseh were made in the Senate Chambers and such, they were carried on other media outlets.Sen. Gueh complains that Sen. Wesseh's action has the proclivity to undermine the integrity and sanctity of the Liberian Senate.

In closing, Sen. Gueh requests the Senate Plenary to mandate the Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights to investigate Sen. Wesseh's claims.

Following Gueh's communication, Lofa County Sen. George Tengbeh made a motion to accept the communication. The communication was accepted and forwarded to the Committee responsible to look into the allegations.By Ethel A. Tweh-Edited by Winston W. Parley