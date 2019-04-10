Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Offers Free Data for Customers

Lonestar Cell MTN is excited to announce the launch of Morning Gees, a free data tasting experience that gives customers free data to enjoy from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. each day.

With Morning Gees, Lonestar Cell MTN's customers can share on Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat, chat on WhatsApp or Messenger, stream on YouTube or Netflix, and catch up on all the news in the morning.

"In Liberia, people are increasingly using the internet and digital platforms to connect to their family and friends and explore their interests - music, movies, funny videos, social media, news and so much more. The first thing most people do when they wake up is reach for their phones to go online. Our Morning Gees product is our way of saying to our customers, wake up and discover what the world has in store for you today without worrying about costs", said Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Marketing Officer.

How it works

To enjoy Morning Gees, Lonestar Cell MTN'ss customers must dial *352# every day to subscribe to the offer. Once subscribed, customers will get free 200MB data to enjoy from 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. After 7 a.m. customers can browse from their active data bundle if they are subscribed to one. If they do not have a data bundle, customers can buy one of Lonestar Cell MTN's data bundles by dialing *352# to continue browsing throughout the day. Subscription must be done daily. This offer is totally free and is available to everyone.

To enjoy fast speed data on the superfast Lonestar Cell MTN network, customers need to ensure that their Lonestar Cell MTN SIM cards are in their internet-enabled phones or smartphones. If customers have dual-SIM phones, they need to ensure that their Lonestar Cell MTN SIM card is in SIM slot 1 to enjoy the fastest speed available.

Lonestar Cell MTN has made significant investments aimed at improving the experience for its customers by delivering high-speed data and high-quality voice calls across Liberia. Lonestar Cell MTN is placing customers and their needs at the center of its business. Lonestar Cell MTN is #Here4U.