Liberia: Man Kills Fiancée in Bong

Police in Bong County have arrested a man believed to be in his 30s suspect Samuel Dolo for allegedly killing his fiancée Naomi Cooper.

The victim who was popularly known as Babygirl Ballah in Weamu Town, Kpaii District was allegedly killed on Tuesday, 9 April.

Victim Naomi was the mother of a local journalist in Bong County, Emmanuel Mulbah Ballah of Radio Gbarnga.

The incident is said to have occured after the victim reportedly asked suspect Dolo to escort her to Gbarnga so that she could get a car for her trip to Monrovia for goods.

According to an eyewitness, while the suspect and the victim were en route at 5:00 AM, suspect Samuel Dolo allegedly stopped the motorbike in the middle of the road and started beating on victim Naomi.

According to eyewitness' account, the lady could no longer stand the alleged violent act of suspect Dolo, compelling her to begin to defend herself against his aggression.

According to Police Superintendent Frederick Nappy, an eyewitness who was on a normal hunting patrol in the bush Mr. Nuliee Flomo heard the noise.

Accordingly, Flomo subsequently heard the sound of a single barrel gun and decided to inquire as to what was going on.

Officer Nappy narrates that Mr. Dolo got on the road and asked suspect Dolo why he allegedly shot the gun, but he suspect did not allegedly explain anything substantive.

Flomo is said to have told police that when he got on the road, suspect Dolo had already allegedly killed victim Naomi and placed her inside a rice bag.

Flomo says while he was interrogating suspect Dolo, the suspect wanted to escape, but his motorbike could no longer start.

Flomo says the failure of the motorbike to start enabled him to forcefully arrest suspect Dolo.

"... I asked him what was in the bag and he told me it was oil. But when I opened the bag, I saw the lady who was shot at her back being tied in the bag," Flomo explains.

Suspect Dolo has not made any statement to the police or the press.

The situation has led to serious demonstrations in Kpaai District, as motorcyclists burn down two houses owned by relatives of the suspect.

The motorcyclists prior to setting the houses ablaze, were allegedly searching for the suspect to kill him.

Police Commander Fredrick Nappy has called on the public to remain calm as the police and the community investigate the matter.

The victim according to some eyewitnesses was a very popular businesswoman who was always eager to give existences to others.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong -Edited by Winston W. Parley