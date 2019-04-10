10 April 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mutare Handbag Snatching Thief Fined $100

By Tapera Gwezhira

A 26-year old Mutare man was slapped with a $100 fine for snatching a handbag which had assets valued at US$ 310.

Brighton Ndamuka of number 109 O.T.S Sakubva who pleaded not guilty was convicted after a full trial by magistrate Poterai Gwezhira.

He was charged for theft as spelt out in section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 09:23.

Gwezhira sentenced him to 90 days imprisonment.

Sixty days were set aside for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

Prosecuting, Matthew Chimutunga told the court that on May 7 2016 in the morning, Tsitsi Kuchocha (45) of number 7224 Boarder View, who operates a flea market at Meikles Park in Mutare left her handbag on the table at her market place.

The handbag contained a Huawei tablet, US$ 70-00 and 140-00 Rand.

Ndamuka, who was in company of Carlos Fore, who was convicted on a similar offence approached Kuchocha's flea market and stole the handbag.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations through Econet led to the recovery of the stolen tablet from Harry Marapira.

Marapira assisted the police to arrest the accused who sold him the tablet.

All the stolen property was recovered.

