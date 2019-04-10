South Africa: Public Protector Report On Ramaphosa's Bosasa Donation Will Only Be Ready After the Elections

Opposition parties and the South African public will have to wait until after the elections for a Public Protector report on a donation President Cyril Ramaphosa received from corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa.

The report will only be finalised after the May 8 elections.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF leader Julius Malema asked the Public Protector to investigate whether Ramaphosa misled and lied to Parliament when he responded to about the money.

Initially, the president told Parliament his son Andile had received money from the company for services rendered in terms of a consultancy contract. Later he corrected this, saying the R500 000 payment in question was actually a donation that had been made to his ANC presidential campaign, which he was previously unaware of.

Maimane held a meeting with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday for an update.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Maimane said he was satisfied that the matter was receiving the highest attention possible, but that it would not be possible to complete the investigation in the short term.

Maimane said this was because more layers were emerging in the investigation.

"The report will not finalised before election day on May 8. I came to make that request," Maimane said.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe confirmed that the investigation would not be completed before the elections, saying that the complaint and the investigation were more complex than simply finding out if the president misled Parliament or not.

Segalwe explained that the complaint touched on issues relating to the nature of the relationship between Ramaphosa and Bosasa, a possible conflict of interest and possible money laundering - which were all complicated issues.

In March News24 reported that Andile Ramaphosa admitted accepting consultancy work worth R2m from Bosasa (now African Global Operations) in a decision he "sincerely regrets".

"It is clear now with the benefit of hindsight that our due diligence was insufficient in retrospect of my father's role going into the Presidency," Ramaphosa Jr told News24 in response to questions.

Bosasa is said to have received billions of rand in government tenders over the past decade. The legality of these contracts is now being scrutinised before the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testified that the company paid bribes to many high-ranking officials.

Source: News24