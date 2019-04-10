Zimbabwe: Wedding Bells Sounding Louder for Roki

Badboy, Rockford Josphat affectionately known as Roki says he is ready for a lifetime commitment with his sweetheart, Amanda Naude, whom he recently got back with after 11 years hiatus, following revelations of wedding bells sounding louder.

Speaking to 263Chat, the singer appeared to be taking heed of advice ushered by his long-time friend and hip-hop sensation Stunner, for Roki make the right decisions and avoid blowing the second shot.

"We are gonna try and do what we have to for our family. I have even started to put some measures to protect our relationship, starting with prioritising privacy. You know, sometimes publicity messes things up," said the Chidzoka singer.

He added on and said they had done the customary marriage when they were still together and now plans are on for a white wedding.

"We had done the traditional marriage when her father was still alive, that is before we separated. We did not quite have the resources to do a white wedding something I feel we should do now that things are in place

"I don't want it to be big, it is gonna be something small just for our family and friends," said the 34-year-old.

Roki shied away from disclosing the exact dates but said "it will be sooner than expected."