Nigeria: Toke Makinwa Makes Acting Debut in 'Makate Must Sell'

Toke Makinwa Makes Acting Debut in 'Makate Must Sell'

On-air Personality (OAP),Toke Makinwa. has made acting debut in a comedy movie, 'Makate Must Sell.'

The movie, directed by Don Omope, is a collaboration of Filmone Distribution, Screenart, See Fam and Ahh entertainment, is set to be hi cinemas on May 3.

It is not clear yet if Makinwa played principal role in the new movie.

Meanwhile, teaser for the film shows the OAP interpreting a role different from her real-life personality.

Popular Nollywood stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Akan Nnani, Josh 2 funny, Wofai Fada, Daniel Etim Effiong, Greg Ojefua, and Charles Okocha also featured in the movie.

Other stars include ace artistes 'Chigul' and Nedu,among others.

Makinwa, a TV presenter and author of controversial book "On Becoming", had recently announced also that she was venturing in to music.(NAN)

