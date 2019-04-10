Zimbabwe: Hallelujah Mag, DStv Team Up for New Cyclone Idai Charity Call

Christian news outlet, Hallelujah Mag and MultiChoice Zimbabwe kicked off a combined effort to raise donations for people affected by Cyclone Idaithrough the #DonateSaveALifeZW Charity Drive.

The call encourages well-wishers to help with assorted toiletry items for the thousands of families who were affected by the tropical cyclone, chiefly in Manicaland province.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva expressed gratitude for the already overwhelming response from Zimbabweans.

"People have already started dropping off their donations in response to this tragedy. It is beautiful to see Ubuntu in action even in the darkest of times."

Chrispen Charamba, content creation manager at Hallelujah Mag highlighted the devastation on the ground in areas such as Chimanimani.

"Thousands of families have been displaced, lost their loved ones, possessions and basic items that make life humane. This call is another opportunity for us to stretch our hands a little further as a nation."

Sympathisers can donate sanitary wear, bottled water, baby clothes, children's toys, ladies' undergarments and toiletries at all MultiChoice branches nationwide and will be collected and delivered to the Highlands Presbyterian Church in Harare for on-going distribution by the Miracle Missions Trust.