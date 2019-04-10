Rwanda: Makuza Commends Germany for Its Stand on Genocide

The President of the Senate, Bernard Makuza, has called on the world to emulate Germany and enact laws that deal with the crime of genocide and other crimes against humanity.

Makuza said this while addressing a high-profile delegation from Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate who are in the country to join Rwandans during the 25th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Makuza also commended Germany for ensuring that FDLR, a terrorist organisation, is held accountable, adding that there is need to work together to uproot genocide ideology and extremism across the globe.

"We would also like to reiterate the importance of working together to neutralise genocide deniers and revisionists. Germany, which is leading on this effort in Europe should perhaps be an example for other countries," he said.

Makuza shakes hands with Hendrik as other members of the delegation from Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate state look on at Parliament in Kigali yesterday. Courtesy.

Makuza also briefed the delegation on Rwanda's development ambitions, but noted that there was still a long way to go.

"We chose to eradicate poverty, be firm on good governance to enforce accountability, zero tolerance to corruption, and this has transformed and changed us for the better. We know that we still have a long way to go, and some challenges lay ahead but, together, we will defeat them," he said.

He pointed out that partnerships like the one between Rwanda and Germany and the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, which come with lessons, expertise and opportunities, have contributed to the country's socio-economic development over the years.

Impressive progress

The Minister of Internal Affairs who is also the head of the visiting delegation, Roger Guenter Josef Lewentz, saluted the progress made in promoting unity and reconciliation and commended Rwanda's progress over the last 25 years.

"I am impressed by how Rwandans have forged a way forward. You should be incredibly proud of how both perpetrators and survivors are working hand in hand, side by side to rebuild their nation," he said.

He touched on the significance of the relationship between Rwanda and Rhineland-Palatinate, saying that there were more opportunities for the two to work together even more.

"The relationship between Rwanda and Rhineland-Palatinate is proof that good partnership between Europe and Africa is possible. There are many areas where we can work together that are mutually beneficial. I have learnt so much in the last three days and I must come back to understand better," he said.