South Africa: Western Cape - Ramaphosa Ticks Off Trains and Farmers in a Tight Stump Programme

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa on the stump is personable and talks on just about anything and everything. He stays on message: we will eradicate corruption, South Africans have and must again all work together and skills, the importance of education and skills and the multi-billion rand investment programme to turn around the economy. On a campaign trail littered with promises, regardless of political party, Ramaphosa seems curiously alone in these endeavours.

President Ramaphosa got rid of his train jinx. Three weeks ago he spent four hours on a snail's pace crawling and stalling Johannesburg commuter train - not an unusual occurrence anywhere in the country for millions of daily commuters, but a presidential security nightmare and a great fracture in the normally tightly controlled optics around the President.

It wasn't going to happen again. Even if Tuesday's occasion was for the President of the country, and that other time was an ANC electioneering stunt fallen off its tracks.

Tuesday was about the future of train commuting in new, local is lekker trains the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) calls "people's trains". According to the official booklet, the trains' "exterior design draws inspiration from South Africa's national flower, the Protea",...