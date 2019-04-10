South Africa: Gangster State - ANC Blocks Free State Youth League From Burning Ace Magashule Book

analysis

The National ANC has blocked a plot by the Free State ANC Youth League to host a bonfire to destroy copies of investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's sensational new book, Gangster State. This comes after the book launch was disrupted at Sandton City Exclusive Books on Tuesday, 9 April. The threat of action was widely condemned as a violation of Freedom of Speech.

The ANC has stepped in to call off a plot by the Free State ANC Youth League (ANCYL) to host a ceremonial book-burning of Gangster State by Pieter-Louis Myburgh. This was after a poster circulating on social media publicised a bonfire which was scheduled for 15 April at the Mangaung dumping site.

"We are not going to burn it because the ANC said we must not burn it, and we listen to the ANC," ANCYL Free State Provincial Spokesperson Sello Pietersen told Daily Maverick, shortly before a statement was released by the ANC confirming that the ANC had intervened and that the event had been called off.

Pietersen told Daily Maverick, however, that the Free State ANCYL would continue their campaign to "reject" and "abandon" the controversial book.

"We are going to continue to offer our alternative perspectives...