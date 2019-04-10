South Africa: Vermeulen Rested, Pollard, Kriel Return for Bulls

Cape Town — The Bulls have rested No 8 Duane Vermeulen for their crucial Super Rugby clash against the Reds at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The good news for the Pretoria-based franchise is that Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard and centre Jesse Krie l return from their own weekends off.

The Bulls are desperate to return to winning ways having lost 22-20 at home to the Jaguares last weekend.

In other team news, lock R G Snyman returns to the starting line-up having recovered from injury while Paul Schoeman takes Vermeulen's place at No 8.

Fullback Warrick Gelant also returns to the starting line-up while there is another rotational change at scrumhalf where Ivan van Zyl starts ahead of Embrose Papier.

Kick-off is at 17:15 .

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jade Stighling, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jannes Kirsten 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

Reds

TBA

