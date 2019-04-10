10 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Huge Explosion Heard in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A deafening explosion was reported in the heart of Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the blast which resulted from an explosive device fitted to a vehicle belonging to a Somali police officer took place along Makka Al-Mukarama road.

Several people were wounded in the explosion which comes amidst tight security in the capital with main roads remained on lockdown for weeks.

Al-Shabaab has in the past claimed such attacks in the city as part of its struggle to oust the UN-backed Somali government and the AU troops.

Somalia

UK Ambassador Presents His Credentials to Somali President

British Ambassador Somalia Mr. Ben Fender, presented his credentials to President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H.… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.