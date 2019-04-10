Somalia: Huge Explosion Heard in Mogadishu

A deafening explosion was reported in the heart of Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the blast which resulted from an explosive device fitted to a vehicle belonging to a Somali police officer took place along Makka Al-Mukarama road.

Several people were wounded in the explosion which comes amidst tight security in the capital with main roads remained on lockdown for weeks.

Al-Shabaab has in the past claimed such attacks in the city as part of its struggle to oust the UN-backed Somali government and the AU troops.