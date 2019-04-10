10 April 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Forex Market Gets U.S.$210 Million Intervention

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday injected the sum of $210 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, in continuation of its sustenance of liquidity in that segment of the market.

Figures obtained from the CBN on indicated that authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market were offered the sum of $100million, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of $55 million.

Similarly, customers requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, were also allocated the sum of $55 million.

A statement by the Bank's spokesman, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, reiterated the CBN's commitment to continue to boost interbank foreign exchange market to ensure liquidity and stability in the market.

The CBN had last Friday, injected the sum of $247.8million and CNY34.8million into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) segment.

Meanwhile, the naira yesterday exchanged at an average of N360/$1 in the BDC segment of the market.

Nigeria

Senate Approves U.S.$4.5 Billion to Fund 2019 Budget Deficit

The Senate yesterday approved the sum of N1.64 trillion as the amount for new borrowing to fund the 2019 budget deficit. Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.