South Africa: Nominations Open for Positions On Khoi-San Commission

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize has invited the public to nominate persons who may be considered for appointment as members of the Commission on Khoi-San Matters.

The Commission, which has been set up in terms of Section 51 of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill, is expected to assist government with the recognition process of Khoi-San communities and leaders.

"It has been tasked with investigating applications for recognition of Khoi-San communities and leaders, and make recommendations in this regard to the Minister responsible," the department said in a statement.

Consisting of the Commission will be a chairperson, a deputy chairperson and not more than five other members.

"It will be established for a period of five years which period may be extended if necessary and members will serve on either a full-time or part-time basis, subject to a decision of the Minister," said the department.

Cogta said members of the Commission must be South African citizens and must collectively represent a pool of knowledge concerning issues relevant to Khoi-San groupings. Section 52(1)(b) of the TKLB furthermore requires of the members of the Commission to have qualifications or experience in, or knowledge appropriate to anthropology; the history relating to the Khoi-San; the customary law and customs and the institutions of Khoi-San leadership; or the law.

Nominations for the potential members should include a completed nomination form, which can be requested from the department's website.

The department said the nomination should also be accompanied by a:

A comprehensive Curriculum Vitae of the nominee.

A detailed indication (accompanied by evidence) of how such nominee meets the requirements of section 52(1)(b) of the TKLB.

A signed letter of acceptance by the nominee. (Before accepting a nomination, nominees are advised to familiarise themselves with the content of the TKLB, in particular those provisions relating to the recognition of Khoi-San communities and leaders, and the provisions relating to the Commission).

A clear indication of whether the nominee is eligible for possible recognition as a senior Khoi-San leader or is a member of a community which may apply for possible recognition as a Khoi-San community. It should be noted that no such person may serve on the Commission.

"Members of the Commission will be appointed in their own right and not as representatives of specific Khoi-San groupings, communities, organisations or constituents," said the department.

The closing date and time for nominations, with the required documentation, is 31 May 2019 at 12:00. Incomplete or late nominations will not be considered.

Nominations must be e-mailed to ReshoketsweM@cogta.gov.za and LoratoM@cogta.gov.za, or must be delivered by hand to one of the following officials of the Department of Traditional Affairs: Ms Shoky Mogaladi (Room 216E) or Ms Lorato Motlhala (Room 211E), Pencardia 1, 509 Pretorius Street, Arcadia, Pretoria.

"Once the appointment process has been completed, the names of the chairperson, deputy chairperson and members appointed will be published in the Government Gazette which Gazette will also indicate the date from which the Commission will operate," the department said.