South Africa: Soshanguve Learners to Get Automotive Skills

The upgraded Soshanguve School of Specialisation, which specialises in automotive engineering, is set to boost the technical skills and creativity among school learners.

The Gauteng Government is introducing School of Specialisation (SoS) to nurture talent in young people across key disciplines and develop the country's future leaders.

SoS are intended to respond to the skills shortage and unemployment crisis among the youth in the country by equipping learners with the skills and knowledge to give them the best chance of success in life.

Speaking at the opening of the school in Pretoria on Tuesday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said Gauteng is a province on the move and is modernising the public education system to ensure that learners get quality education.

"We are changing the manner in which the public education system, especially in the township, is perceived. We are training a new generation of young people who must have skills while still in high school. We do not want them to wait until tertiary for skills training and development," the Premier said.

Automotive giant BMW Group South Africa donated one of its new X3 model for educational purposes. BMW said the donation illustrates their continued commitment to education and to the community in Soshanguve, where so many Associates who work at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn live.

"We are excited about our partnership with BMW SA, who donated and will hand over one of its first model X3s to the school for educational gain to our learners. Among others they will also support the school with training services and material. This is revolution and quality education we are advocating for which learners will benefit from," said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.