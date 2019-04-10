10 April 2019

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Constitutes Board of Trustees of Bomi County Community College

Monrovia, Liberia - His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has constituted the Board of Trustees of Bomi County Community College.

Those named include:

Dr. Mulbah Blamah Gray, Sr.President/BCCC & Secretary

Hon. Morris Gato Saytumah -Member, representing Bomi County Legislative Caucus

Rev. James Andrew Lablah -Member, representing National Commission on Higher Education

Hon. Adama Jah Robinson - Member, Superintendent of Bomi County

Hon. Richard Devine - Member, representing Senjeh District

Hon. Armaso B. Bawn - Member, representing Klay District

George F. Kpawulu, II - Member, representing Suehn Mecca District

David Momolu Wiles - Member, representing Dowein District

Ernest Kromah Gaie - Member, representing Tehr District

Hon. Cllr. William Blamah Sando- Member, representing Bomi County Bar Association

Miatta A. Monger - Member, representing Bccc Alumni Association

Prof. D. Karfala Johnson -Member

The Minister -EX-Officio, representing Ministry of Education

The Management - Member, representing Sime Darby (Private Sector)

