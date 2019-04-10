Liberia: President Weah Constitutes Board of Trustees of Bomi County Community College

Monrovia, Liberia - His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has constituted the Board of Trustees of Bomi County Community College.
Those named include:
Dr. Mulbah Blamah Gray, Sr.President/BCCC & Secretary
Hon. Morris Gato Saytumah -Member, representing Bomi County Legislative Caucus
Rev. James Andrew Lablah -Member, representing National Commission on Higher Education
Hon. Adama Jah Robinson - Member, Superintendent of Bomi County
Hon. Richard Devine - Member, representing Senjeh District
Hon. Armaso B. Bawn - Member, representing Klay District
George F. Kpawulu, II - Member, representing Suehn Mecca District
David Momolu Wiles - Member, representing Dowein District
Ernest Kromah Gaie - Member, representing Tehr District
Hon. Cllr. William Blamah Sando- Member, representing Bomi County Bar Association
Miatta A. Monger - Member, representing Bccc Alumni Association
Prof. D. Karfala Johnson -Member
The Minister -EX-Officio, representing Ministry of Education
The Management - Member, representing Sime Darby (Private Sector)