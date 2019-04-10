Liberia: President Weah Constitutes Board of Trustees of Bomi County Community College

The World Bank Liberia's Economist, Daniel Boakye said the main drivers of inflation in the country are fiscal… Read more »

Monrovia, Liberia - His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has constituted the Board of Trustees of Bomi County Community College.

Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.