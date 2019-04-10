Cameroon: 2020 World Military Women Football - Cup: Committee Inspects Cameroon's Infrastructure

The head of the delegation, Colonel Abdulraheem Belo, after an audience with Minister Joseph Beti Assomo visited some health structures, stadiums and training grounds to assess Cameroon's readiness to host the tournament.

Ahead of the 2020 edition of the World Military Women Football competition to be hosted by Cameroon, an inspection team from the International Military Sports Council is in the country to assess the level of Cameroon's preparedness. The delegation led by Colonel Abdulraheem Belo, Nigerian, was first received in audience on April 9, 2019 by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo, after which the team visited the Military Hospital, Military Training ground, other health establishments and stadia.

Welcoming the team to Came roon, Minister Joseph Beti Assomo said Cameroon is deeply committed and is taking the necessary measures to ensure that the upcoming 12th edition of the military women football tournament is organised in all security in accordance with international standards. He noted that security, sports complexes, hotels for accommodation and the necessary infrastructure are in place for the jamboree to unfold peacefully with participants from five continents. A solid rational and structured coordination with competent ministries and structures, the Minister said, exists already.

Colonel Abdulraheem Belo on his part said the essence of his visit to Cameroon is to ascertain the level of preparedness of Cameroon and make sure the mega event is hosted successfully. "We are going to focus basically on the accommodation for the athletes, playing grounds, logistics and security, health inclusive," he stated.

While noting that it's a tradition for the International Military Sports Council to inspect sites prelude to the event, he said he was thus far satisfied with the health and training grounds visited. The Nigerian Colonel was presented with the different mobile medical vans, ambulances and other medical equipment available. Colonel Abdulraheem Belo will today visit hotels earmarked to accommodate athletes and complete his tour to the different stadia. The competition is expected to begin at the end of June 2020 and will be taking place in the town of Yaounde, reason why the inspection visit is limited only to the capital city.