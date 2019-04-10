10 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Man Dies After Being Electrocuted, and Then Knocked Down By Car

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

A Durban man has died after he was electrocuted and then knocked down by a car, paramedic services said on Wednesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man had been working on overhead wires near Bluff Road in the Bluff area.

"He sustained an electrocution and had fallen down below. He stumbled across the roadway and was unfortunately knocked down by a vehicle."

Jamieson said paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but could not revive him.

"All necessary roleplayers are on scene to investigate further," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Maimane Wants SA's 'Porous' Borders Tightened

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has reiterated his call upon national government to tighten South Africa's porous borders and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.