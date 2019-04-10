Namibia: Omusati Knife Killer Jailed for 26 Years

A MAN who murdered his girlfriend in a knife attack in the Omusati region five years ago has now been sent to prison for 26 years.

Having admitted in the Oshakati High Court that he was guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, whom he stabbed to death at the end of January 2014, Paulus Kaondi heard on Friday that he could spend the next 26 years in prison.

Kaondi (33) pleaded guilty to a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, during a court appearance before judge Johanna Salionga on 14 March. He admitted that he killed his then-girlfriend, Martha Nandjila Uusiku (30), at Oshihau, a village in the Onesi area in Omusati, on 31 January 2014 by stabbing her 18 times with an Okapi knife.

Judge Salionga recounted during Kaondi's sentencing that Uusiku was killed while trying to flee from Kaondi after an altercation between the two of them.

The altercation happened when Kaondi, who had invited Uusiku to his house, questioned her about a claim she had made months earlier about being pregnant, while she did not show signs of a developing pregnancy afterwards, and about his suspicion that she was not faithful in their relationship, the judge noted.

Kaondi slapped Uusiku in the face during their encounter at his home, and Uusiku responded by hitting him in the ribs with the handle of a hoe before she ran out of his room.

He followed her and, catching up with her, stabbed her 18 times with an Okapi knife. Twelve of the stab injuries inflicted by Kaondi were to Uusiku's back, judge Salionga also noted.

Kaondi went to a police station at Onesi to report the incident after the stabbing.

Kaondi carried out a vicious attack on a defenceless woman and intended to kill her, judge Salionga said during the sentencing.

She also stated: "Some male persons continuously appear to be under the impression that they own women and are entitled to end the lives of their female partners whenever it pleases them. This wrong impression is unacceptable, and must come to an end."

There was no justification whatsoever for Kaondi's actions when he carried out a "clearly senseless, heinous and barbaric attack, filled with an element of possessiveness, selfishness and jealousy", the judge remarked.

She sentenced Kaondi to 30 years' imprisonment, of which four years are suspended for five years on condition that Kaondi is not convicted of murder involving domestic violence committed during the period of suspension.

Kaondi is a father of two children, and was employed at an abattoir in Windhoek, the court was informed. Uusiku was the mother of one of his children - a boy aged 10 years - who is now living with Uusiku's mother.

Defence lawyer Marcia Amupolo represented Kaondi during his trial. State advocate Jatiel Mudamburi prosecuted.