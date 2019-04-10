Namibia: Imports Substitutions Alone Not Enough - Researcher

UNITED Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) researchers say import substitutions should be coupled with exports promotion to ensure local economy growth.

Researcher and head of UNCTAD, Patrick Osakwe made these remarks at a public lecture in Windhoek on Monday.

The lecture themed 'Reflection on Building and Utilising Productive Capacities in African Economies' was organised by the Namibian Statistics Agency (NSA).

One of the aims was to look at how best African countries can make use of available development capacities and drive economic growth on the continent.

Osakwe said Africa as a continent has failed in implementing import substitutions effectively, and if re-looked at, it could yield benefits to the continent.

"The problem is not import substitution, but the way it was implemented. It needs to come with exports promotion, which will bring in foreign exchange. Closing off the border is not enough," he said.

Osakwe went on to say when exports are promoted, foreign exchange is earned that would allow the local economies to grow and trade with other external countries.

"If there is excess locally, let there be promotion of exports too, only then would it be successful and grow the local economies," the researcher said.

Osakwe said there is also need to create new capacity for development especially around technology, and ensure that the existing development capacity is also utilised effectively.

He said Africa has natural resources, in-demand minerals, a young and vibrant generation and a very large middle-income class - all indicative of a continent that can lift itself from poverty towards economic development.

Osakwe was also quick to point out that economic growth should not only be government and private sector-led but highlighted that consumers too have a role to play.

"Consumers have the buying power and whatever they demand is what would be produced. Consumers must learn to engage and love to consume what is locally produced, that way, we will grow our industries," he said.

He went on to say, consumer behaviour will always drive the economy, and therefore there is a dire need for consumer participation on the products produced.

"Don't just blame the government and the private sector, we must participate, consumers are the deciders for all that is consumed"

He said issues such as interest rates as the cost of investment in Africa is very high, regardless of the availability of all positives and all eyes focused on Africa and the continent seen as that, which has potential.

Speaking at the same event, deputy statistician general Ottillie Mwazi said the question that needs to be asked is whether Africa knows the capacity that she has and how we need to utilise it.

Mwazi said economic development should start from identifying, understanding and developing the capacities that Africa has.

Osakwe and his team are on a two-day training trip to Namibia where they will be developing capacity within the NSA on how to best measure the development capacity of Namibia.