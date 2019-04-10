Namibia: BIPA Docket Sent Back to ACC

THE prosecutor general has sent the docket on the controversial N$18 million purchase of a building in Windhoek by the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) back to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Bipa, the national agency that registers and manages company data, bought a property once used as a bar, and valued at only N$4,6 million, for N$18 million in 2017.

Prosecutor general (PG) Martha Imalwa confirmed that she sent the docket to the ACC in July last year, with instructions that further investigations must be carried out.

"One can only give instructions if there is some missing information needed in the docket or case file one needs to be attended to before an informed decision is taken," Imalwa explained.

She added that she would not divulge further details on the issue as consequences must be considered when sharing such information to the public through the media as this can cause harm to those involved.

"Further, I would like to inform you that there is no way a prosecutor can disclose to anyone except the investigation officer what information is needed, and how it should be collected.

"I think you also need some time to consider the consequences of you getting such information and sharing it with the public.

"In short, I will not disclose such information to you," Imalwa stressed.

Those implicated in the deal are Bipa's chief executive officer Tileinge Andima, former trade ministry permanent secretary Gabriel Sinimbo and the Offshore Development Company's acting chief executive officer, Phillip Namundjebo.

Andima has since been suspended, Sinimbo has been appointed Namibia's high commissioner to India, and Namundjebo still has his job.

Questions have been raised why only Andima was dragged to court when Sinimbo and Namundjebo were allegedly also involved in facilitating the deal.

ACC investigator Justine Kanyangela, who is working on the case, referred questions to the commission's chief public relations officer, Josephine Nghituwamata.

Nghituwamata told The Namibian on Monday that the ACC will not disclose the findings of its investigations yet.

"[T]he ACC carried out the investigations as per the prosecutor general's recommendations, and sent the Bipa docket back to the PG's office in March 2019. The ACC cannot reveal anything about the findings yet," Nghituwamata said.

The High Court has frozen the bank account into which Bipa had transferred the N$18 million.

Court officials said about N$2 million had been withdrawn before the account was frozen.

In July last year, The Namibian reported that the government wanted the N$18 million paid back with interest.

The government dragged Hilma and Martin Shilengudwa - the couple who sold the plot - and Bipa's suspended chief executive Andima to court.

The government wants the N$18 million back, the cancellation of the deed of sale, as well as N$2 million paid in transfer fees.

The couple's daughter, Anne Shilengudwa, and her former law firm Ellis Shilengudwa Incorporated, which facilitated the N$18 million transaction, were also cited as defendants.

Bipa claimed that Andima did not disclose to Sinimbo that the old Bipa building was in the process of being deregistered following a resolution by the board on 14 June 2017.

Andima motivated the purchase of the property to Sinimbo on 20 June 2017, saying the property would be cheaper for Bipa in the long run.

Two weeks later, Sinimbo wrote back to Andima, informing him that approval to buy the property had been granted.

The money to buy the property came from the Offshore Development Corporation (ODC). Namundjebo, together with ODC board chairperson Gideon Shilongo, wrote to Bank Windhoek on 24 July 2017 to authorise the payment for the deal.

Documents seen by The Namibian at the time reveal that the Shilengundwas had initially (in March 2014) offered to sell the property at a negotiable price of N$18 600 per square metre, which would have come up to around N$11 million.