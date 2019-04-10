Namibia: City Halts Shack Demolition Tender, for Now

THE City of Windhoek has shelved plans to invite bids for a tender to dismantle shacks erected illegally on municipal land.

City spokesperson Harold Akwenye confirmed the suspension yesterday, and said the municipality needs to go through the tender details "with a fine-tooth comb" before moving forward.

He, however, said the project will proceed in due course. "It will move forward because a contractor still needs to be appointed for the project," Akwenye added.

This comes a few days after the city initially invited bids for the tender, which triggered a backlash from members of the public as well as the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement, which called the bid "an attack on the poor."

AR leader Job Amupanda threatened to take the council to court over the tender, and said he had already sought legal advice on the issue.

He told The Namibian yesterday that AR will still go ahead and challenge the issuing of the tender in court, despite its temporary suspension by council, saying they were not "interested in the suspension".

"Their intention has been made known. If someone says they are going to kill you tomorrow rather than today, they are still going to kill you," he argued.

Amupanda added that the necessary court documents have been prepared, and everything will move forward by the end of this week.

He said the movement stands by its previous claim that the city has set aside N$10 million for the shack demolition, although the city disputed this figure.

Akwenye previously said the N$10 million was an exaggeration, stating that in the past, tenders for projects of this nature cost about N$280 000, and that this one should also be in the same range.

Amupanda said AR heard about the N$10 million from reliable sources within the City of Windhoek corridors, and are inclined to believe it because the city's two spokespersons have contradicted each other on figures for the tender.

"The fact that the two spokespersons speak publicly on two different amounts shows there is something sinister going on," he said.

"How are we to believe them?"