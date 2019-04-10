Namibia: The Unstoppable Coach

AN Outjo-based cricket development officer at Cricket Namibia, Wilhelm Tuhafeni launched his second sport coaching book over the weekend.

In the book, entitled, 'The Unstoppable Coach,' Tuhafeni writes about the day to day challenges of modern coaches in working with players, while the book provides quality guidelines for aspiring coaches to acquire skills and coaching methods, and to achieve desired results.

Some of the topics include the communication between players and coaches, sports financial management and leadership skills, just to name but a few. The book which was launched by Outjo town council deputy mayor Heroldt Khairabeb was eagerly received by the sports fraternity of Outjo and the Kunene region.

Book sponsor Deon van Zyl from Sanlam Namibia said it's high time that sport becomes professional and the only way to make it professional is by educating young players and coaches on ways to produce quality results, and to acquire knowledge and skills through books and learning from experts. The event which was attended by parents, coaches, teachers, officials from the town council and players was a great success.

The book can be obtained at a cost of N$130 by contacting Tuhafeni at cell phone number 081 8824169 and can be delivered country wide.