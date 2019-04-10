Zimbabwe: Guvamombe Application Trashed, Court Rules His Request Too Ambitious

Regional Magistrate Collet Ncube brought in from Hwange to hear suspended chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe's challenge against being tried by his juniors, Wednesday rejected the latter's application.

Guvamombe is facing a charge of defeating the course of justice and another one of criminal abuse of office.

He had challenged prosecution at the magistrates court arguing it was unethical to be tried by his juniors.

But Ncube ruled that Guvamombe's assertions were over the top.

"In striking a balance it became apparent that it would be wrong to yield to such an application. The question is are there well-founded grounds for seeking recusal," said Ncube before dismissing the application and moving the case for trial to April 17.