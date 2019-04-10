South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation On More Arrests of Fraud and Corruption in Limpopo

press release

Five more officials have been arrested in Lephalale, Limpopo on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the irregular issuing of road worthy certificates.

The five officials aged between 23 and 62, amongst them, three examiners and two cashiers were arrested in an ongoing investigation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, the HAWKS and the Special Investigation Unit.

The arrests follows the capture of seven officials on Monday for allegedly using the identity particulars of unsuspecting victims to authorise roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never physically subjected to mandatory tests.

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance at Lephalale Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to face fraud and corruption charges along with the group that was arrested on Monday.

The RTMC and the other Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Agencies have prioritised the fight against corruption as part of the Easter road safety campaign.

More arrests can be expected in the coming weeks as the agencies seek to end the culture of impunity and wrongdoing at licencing centres, testing stations and on the road.

Members of the public are urged to report incidences of fraud and corruption on 0861 400 800.

Issued by: Road Traffic Management Corporation