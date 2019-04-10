South Africa: Gauteng Roads and Transport Calls On Operating License Holders to Renew Licenses

press release

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is calling on all operating license holders to renew their operating licenses on time.

This is in line with the provisions of section 58(1) of the National Land Transport Act (NLTA) No. 5 of 2009.

NLTA Regulation no: 32821, dated 17 December 2009, chapter 4 no. 25(1) states that "where an operating license was issued for more than thirty (30) days and the holder wishes to renew it, the holder must apply not later than thirty (30) days before expiry of the license for its renewal".

Holders should also note that "failure to comply with this notice will result in the cancellation of the operating license by the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE). Applications for expired operating licenses will no longer be accepted by the Department".

Meanwhile, those interested in applying for Special Operating Licenses for Easter Holidays are encouraged to submit such applications at least a week before the actual trips outside the province.

These special licenses will only be issued to recognised legal operators. Special licenses serve to improve compliance, reduce illegal trips leading to violence and prevent the impounding of vehicles by law enforcement agencies.

Applications for temporary licenses/special events should be done from 10 April 2019 until 16 April 2019. Late applications will not be accepted.

Enquiries can be made at the Department's Transport Operating Licensing Administration Body (TOLABs) offices below between 08h00 to16h00 on weekdays:

Ekurhuleni: No1 Hardach Street - Germiston (011) 876 3800

Johannesburg: No 11 Diagonal Street, Johannesburg - (011) 227 8341/42/99/50

Tshwane: 345 Eskia Mphahlele Drive, Pretoria West - (012) 327 3738

West Rand: Cnr 6th & Park Streets, District Municipality Building, Randfontein- (011) 411 5212

Issued by: Gauteng Roads and Transport